Lmcg Investments LLC Has $5.88 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $149.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.90.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

