Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

