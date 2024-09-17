Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $20,560,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

COST stock opened at $907.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $862.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $807.61. The company has a market cap of $402.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $540.23 and a 12-month high of $923.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

