Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $214.57 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.