Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 569 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 0.8% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,831,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 549,665 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 123.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,016,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,761,000 after buying an additional 311,696 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $140.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

