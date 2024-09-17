Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 6,954 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,249 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,327,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $132,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,274,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $235,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,690,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $531,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

