Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 8,706 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AES worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AES by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Barclays lowered their target price on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

