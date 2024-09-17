Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 2,265 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

