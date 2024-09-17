Lois K. Zabrocky Sells 2,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 461,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,340. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. International Seaways’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 62.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

