LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 601,500 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 484,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $485,632.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,212.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LSI Industries news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $142,028.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $485,632.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,212.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,903 shares of company stock worth $756,227 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in LSI Industries by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 283,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 116,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,426. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $452.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

