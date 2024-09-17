Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.8% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,750,000 after buying an additional 235,522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after buying an additional 101,820 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 835,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,234,000 after buying an additional 50,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after buying an additional 22,397 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

