Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in August

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,668,100 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 18,278,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.
Lundin Mining Stock Down 0.2 %
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.33%.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
