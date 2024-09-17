Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,108 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

