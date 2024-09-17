Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,246,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,986 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 678,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,118,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 590,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,839,000 after buying an additional 117,604 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

