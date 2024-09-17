Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Invests $812,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.8% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,916,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 451,900 shares of company stock valued at $418,732,178. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $924.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $897.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $835.09. The stock has a market cap of $878.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

