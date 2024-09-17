Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 56.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,715 shares of company stock worth $200,507 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC opened at $137.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.06. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

