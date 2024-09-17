Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.88.

NYSE:CVX opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

