Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Takes $494,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,477 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 565,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,194,000 after acquiring an additional 110,345 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 65,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $177.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

