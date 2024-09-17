Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE RF opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.