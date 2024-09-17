Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.