LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years. LXP Industrial Trust has a payout ratio of -5,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.50 and a beta of 0.87.
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
