LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years. LXP Industrial Trust has a payout ratio of -5,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

