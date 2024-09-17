Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $164.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.41 and its 200 day moving average is $145.98. The company has a market cap of $763.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

