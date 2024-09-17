Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases 971 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.