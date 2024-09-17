Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MKTAY
Makita Price Performance
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Makita will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Makita Company Profile
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Makita
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How to Apply Trading Volume Analysis to Stock Trading
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Market Got It Wrong—Why Progress Software Deserves a Second Look
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- PENN Entertainment Eyes ESPN BET to Score Big in 2024 NFL Season
Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.