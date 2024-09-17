Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Makita Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. Makita has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Makita will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

