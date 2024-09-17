Mantle (MNT) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $74.16 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mantle token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.55603901 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $73,989,873.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

