Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Update

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,031,700 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 857,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.2 days.

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. 831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,958. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

