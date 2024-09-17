Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Update

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,031,700 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 857,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.2 days.
Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance
Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. 831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,958. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.
Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maple Leaf Foods
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.