Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Receives C$30.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MFI shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

MFI stock opened at C$22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$21.15 and a 52-week high of C$28.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Maple Leaf Foods had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.4969574 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently 977.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total value of C$55,198.00. In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total transaction of C$55,198.00. Also, Senior Officer Iain William Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00. Insiders own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

