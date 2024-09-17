Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $76.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.16.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.14 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.
See Also
