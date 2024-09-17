Mark Steven James Sells 18,547 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $938,107.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CNA Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CNA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 52,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,163. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 82.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after acquiring an additional 570,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
