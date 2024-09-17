Mark Steven James Sells 18,547 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $938,107.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 52,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,163. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 82.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after acquiring an additional 570,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

