Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Acquires 3,002 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. DDFG Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,884,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $84.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.51.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.