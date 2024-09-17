Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Buys 3,163 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.3% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,285.7% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 320,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 315,352 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 289,099 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,337,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,245.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 212,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,352.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,107 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $82.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

