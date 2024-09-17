Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 6,850 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $33.70.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

