Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.23 and last traded at $73.77. 1,686,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 12,514,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,500 shares of company stock worth $11,328,240. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

