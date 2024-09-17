Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 870,308 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.55% of Leidos worth $306,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Leidos by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $154.81 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $159.10. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.