Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $497.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.70 and a 200 day moving average of $460.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,467 shares of company stock valued at $331,875,955 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.