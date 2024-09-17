Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.17.

MTDR opened at $50.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 3.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $124,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,342.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $609,325. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 310,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after buying an additional 531,504 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

