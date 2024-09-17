McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Raised to $95.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.60. 469,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,823. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,261,000 after purchasing an additional 883,327 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,211,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 136,080 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,442,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,999,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,052,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 99,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

