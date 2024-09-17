McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Lessened by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,612,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,180,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.11.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $296.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.50. The company has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

