Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MEDAF stock traded down 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 0.09. 8,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,221. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.20. Medaro Mining has a twelve month low of 0.07 and a twelve month high of 0.82.

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

