Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Medaro Mining Stock Performance
Shares of MEDAF stock traded down 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 0.09. 8,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,221. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.20. Medaro Mining has a twelve month low of 0.07 and a twelve month high of 0.82.
Medaro Mining Company Profile
