MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Price Up 26.7%

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 571,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,889,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).
MediaZest Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
MediaZest Company Profile
MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company’s products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.
