MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Update

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,451,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 6,898,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.5 days.

MEG Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. MEG Energy has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.59.

MEG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

