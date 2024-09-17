Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,911 shares during the period. Merchants Bancorp accounts for about 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Merchants Bancorp worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 91.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 126,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 102,051 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,054,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 441.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 106,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 87,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 23.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 69,133 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MBIN opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $359.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MBIN

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.