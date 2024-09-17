Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Update

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance

Shares of MRRDF stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 170,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.44.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

