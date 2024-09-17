Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Update

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance
Shares of MRRDF stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 170,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.44.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
