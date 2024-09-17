Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,042 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.