Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,605 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $3,504,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $108,160,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

TSM stock opened at $169.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The firm has a market cap of $876.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

