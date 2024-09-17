Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $308.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $309.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

