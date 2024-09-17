Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AGG opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

