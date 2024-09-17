Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

SOXX opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.98 and a 200-day moving average of $229.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

