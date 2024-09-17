Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NYSE SCCO opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.39.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

