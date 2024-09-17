Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 719 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,239,000 after purchasing an additional 437,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 115,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $335.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.38 and a twelve month high of $350.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.77.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

